Elina Svitolina condemns online abuse after Canadian Open exit

Elina Svitolina (UKR) tracks her shot against Naomi Osaka in quarterfinal play at IGA Stadium on Aug 5, 2025. — Reuters

Former world number three Elina Svitolina raised concerns about the online abuse she faced and cited it as 'SHAMEFUL' after her quarter-final loss at the Canadian Open on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian was defeated 6-2, 6-2 by four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka at Centre Court in Montreal.

Svitolina highlighted that she received alarming messages on her social media account that also included references to ongoing tensions in Ukraine.

In an emotional Instagram story, she wrote that she is a mother before an athlete and mentioned that the messages she received were 'SHAMEFUL' and cited that if his mother sees this, she will feel unhappy.

"To all the bettors: I'm a mom before I'm an athlete," Svitolina said.

"The way you talk to women - to mothers - is SHAMEFUL. If your moms saw your messages, they'd be disgusted."

The Ukrainian also attached the proofs in her Instagram story, which includes the screenshots of the abusive messages and raised a question on the toxic environment some athletes face online.

The issue of online abuse linked to betting losses is a growing concern in professional tennis.

A recent study by tennis governing bodies revealed that nearly half of all social media abuse directed at players last year came from angry gamblers.

French player Caroline Garcia previously criticised social media platforms for insufficiently filtering harmful messages, emphasising the emotional toll on players, especially younger ones.

It is pertinent to mention that Svitolina’s husband and fellow professional Gael Monfils also responded to this issue.

The Women's Tennis Association has also been contacted on this issue.