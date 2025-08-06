Several Indian players likely to be ruled out of Asia Cup 2025: reports

Suryakumar Yadav of India (L) and Jasprit Bumrah of India during a training session at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on September 1, 2023 in Kandy, Sri Lanka. - AFP

India’s preparations for the Asia Cup 2025 are gaining momentum as key names emerge in the team’s probable squad.

The tournament, to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the T20 format, is a vital build-up to the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah might be ruled out of the squad as part of workload management plans. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer is set to make a comeback following an impressive IPL season.

Rishabh Pant remains doubtful due to injury concerns, while Suryakumar Yadav’s rehabilitation process may open the door for vice-captain Hardik Pandya to take over the leadership role.

Emerging fast bowler Harshit Rana is being considered for a debut, with Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy expected to lead the spin attack.

India’s batting unit appears strong with the inclusion of KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, and Sanju Samson.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Sai Sudharsan are also in contention.

Jaiswal and Gill missed India’s recent T20 series due to a packed calendar but are expected to return after a one-month break following the five-Test series against England.

Sudharsan, the Orange Cap winner of IPL 2025 with 759 runs at a strike rate of 156, is also being closely considered. Jaiswal struck 559 runs at a strike rate of 160, while Gill scored 650 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate exceeding 155.

A BCCI source confirmed that selectors are assessing all options carefully, considering the 17-member squad limit and the players’ workload.

“With a five-week break and no cricket during that period, Jaiswal, Gill, and Sudharsan should be automatic picks for any T20 squad,” a BCCI official said.

“In the 21-day Asia Cup window, even if a team reaches the final, they’ll only play six matches. It’s manageable in terms of workload, but the selectors will weigh all options with the 17-member squad cap in mind,” the source added.

It is pertinent to mention that the official squad is expected to be announced in the third week of August.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) recently announced the schedule for the Men’s Asia Cup 2025, which begins on September 9 with a curtain-raiser between Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

India are in Group A along with Pakistan, UAE, and Oman. Group B includes Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong.

India's campaign will feature a high-voltage clash against Pakistan on September 14, following Pakistan's opener against Oman on September 12. The Men in Green will conclude their group-stage matches on September 17 against UAE.

The top two teams from the Super Four stage will qualify for the final, set to take place on September 28.