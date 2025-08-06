German club Fortuna Dusseldorf pull out of deal with Israeli striker

An undated photo of Israel's Shon Weissman celebrates a goal. — Reuters

German club Fortuna Dusseldorf pulled out of a deal with Israeli international Shon Weissman following fan backlash over the player’s old social media posts and comments in favour of Israeli genocide in Gaza, international media reported on Wednesday.

Spanish side Granada CF striker Weissman had reportedly agreed a deal with a German second-tier club, but a strong objection came from fans about his social media posts on the Gaza war, which forced Dusseldorf to take a U-turn.

An outbreak of public anger erupted online on Monday after the news emerged that Weissman is close to a contract with Fortuna Dusseldorf from the Spanish side of Granada.

On Tuesday, the club posted a brief statement on X saying they looked into Shon but decided not to sign him.

“We looked into Shon Weissman intensively, but ultimately decided not to sign him”.

The reason for pulling out from the signing was not revealed, but Bild reported the club stepped back due to widespread fan anger over Weissman’s social media statements against Gaza.

According to reports, the player was already at Dusseldorf and had completed a medical.

Weissman, who has 33 Israel caps, posted several times in favour of the Gaza war on social media following the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel that started the war.

According to Bild’s report, Weissman called for Israel to “wipe Gaza off the map” and to “drop 200 tons of bombs on it”.

The 29-year-old had also liked posts saying “there are no innocents [in Gaza], they don’t need to be warned”.

Weissman, soon after posting them, deleted the posts and claimed it was a mistake made in the heat of the moment.