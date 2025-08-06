ICC reveals men's player of the month nominees for July 2025

Ben Stokes of England appeals successfully for lbw against Shubman Gill of India during Day One of the 4th Rothesay Test Match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford on July 23, 2025 in Manchester, England. - AFP

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday unveiled the nominees for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for July 2025, featuring standout performers from India, South Africa, and England, following their exceptional displays in red-ball cricket.

India’s rising star and captain Shubman Gill, along with all-rounders Wiaan Mulder of South Africa and England's Ben Stokes, have been shortlisted for the prestigious monthly award.

Gill had a phenomenal July, amassing 567 runs at a staggering average of 94.50 in three Tests during India’s enthralling series against England.

The 25-year-old played a pivotal role in India’s historic victory at Edgbaston, smashing 269 in the first innings and following it up with 161 in the second.

His combined 430 runs in the match is the second-highest aggregate in a single Test, behind only Graham Gooch’s 456.

Gill continued his sublime form with another century—103 in the second innings of the fourth Test at Old Trafford—which helped India force a crucial draw, ultimately leading to a 2-2 series result.

Batting at No.4, he showcased remarkable composure and flair, stepping up in his debut series as captain and effectively taking the mantle from Indian great Virat Kohli.

His ability to deliver under pressure was instrumental in India’s fightbacks throughout the series.

South African all-rounder Wiaan Mulder delivered a record-shattering performance in the two-Test series against Zimbabwe.

The newly-appointed Test captain scored 531 runs at an extraordinary average of 265.50, including a composed 147 in the second innings of the opening Test.

However, his most memorable innings came in the second Test in Bulawayo, where he hammered an unbeaten 367—now the highest individual score in South Africa’s Test history.

Mulder also made a strong impact with the ball, taking seven wickets at an average of just 15.28, including a four-wicket haul in the first match. His all-round dominance earned him the Player of the Series accolade.

England skipper Ben Stokes once again proved his mettle with a series of all-round masterclasses during the hard-fought three-Test series against India.

Stokes scored 251 runs at an average of 50.20 and claimed 12 wickets at 26.33, playing a key role in pivotal moments.

He was named Player of the Match in consecutive Tests—first at Lord’s, where his all-round brilliance guided England to a convincing win, and again at Old Trafford, where he took 5-72 and scored a blistering 141.

Stokes' century helped England post a mammoth total of 669 in their first innings.

As captain, Stokes was instrumental in keeping England’s energy and competitive spirit alive throughout the intense series.

His timely breakthroughs and marathon bowling spells turned several sessions in England’s favor.