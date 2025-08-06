BCCI plans talks with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli over ODI future

Rohit Sharma (L) and teammate Virat Kohli set the field during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) semi-final cricket match between Australia and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on March 4, 2025. - AFP

India’s cricketing icons Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are now active solely in the One-Day International (ODI) format, following their retirement from both T20 Internationals in 2024 and Test cricket earlier this year.

The veteran duo bid farewell to T20Is after guiding India to a historic title win in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, held in the USA and West Indies.

In May, just ahead of the squad announcement for the England Test tour, they also announced their retirement from the longest format of the game.

Their most recent outing in Indian colours was during the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, where India clinched the title for a record-equaling third time by defeating New Zealand in the final held in Dubai.

With Rohit and Kohli now featuring only in ODIs, there is growing uncertainty over when fans will next see them don the national jersey.

The next ICC ODI World Cup is slated for 2027, by which time both players will be approaching 40.

Interestingly, while it was widely assumed that the Champions Trophy would mark the end of their international careers, both chose to continue in the 50-over format.

Rohit confirmed his intention to keep playing ODIs during the post-final press conference.

According to the Indian media reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to hold discussions with both players soon to outline their future plans.

"Yes, it will be discussed soon. We still have more than two years for the next World Cup (November 2027)," a BCCI source said.

"Both Kohli and Rohit will be pushing 40 by then, so, there has to be a clear plan ahead for the big event as our last win was in 2011. We also need to try out a few youngsters in time", the source added.

With their Test retirements catching many off guard, it remains unclear whether they will be offered formal farewells in ODIs.

A major concern within the BCCI is the extended break in their match activity, given their limited participation in the ODI format.

Neither has featured in a competitive 50-over match since the Champions Trophy final. To maintain their match fitness and rhythm, the board is reportedly considering asking them to participate in the Vijay Hazare Trophy later this year.

"Look, both Kohli and Rohit have made huge contributions to white ball cricket for the team and the sport in general," the source stated.

"They have achieved almost everything. So, I don't think nobody's going to force their hand, but there will be some honest and professional conversations before the next ODI cycle starts to see where they stand mentally and physically. It depends on that,” he concluded.