Naomi Osaka cruises past Svitolina to reach Canadian Open semifinal

Naomi Osaka (JPN) reacts after winning a point against Elina Svitolina (UKR) in quarterfinal play at IGA Stadium on Aug 5, 2025. — Reuters

MONTREAL: Former Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka booked her place in the semi-finals of the Canadian Open with a dominant 6-2, 6-2 victory over Ukrainian star Elina Svitolina in the quarter-finals at Centre Court on Tuesday.

This marked Osaka’s first appearance in a WTA 1000 semi-final since 2022, a significant milestone as she continues her comeback after maternity leave.

The four-time Grand Slam winner needed just one hour to outclass the 10th-seeded Svitolina with a powerful display of baseline hitting and composure under pressure.

Osaka set the tone early, taking advantage of Svitolina’s unforced errors to secure two breaks and move within a game of capturing the opening set.

Although she briefly lost serve, the Japanese ace held her nerve, broke back immediately, and wrapped up the first set convincingly.

The second set was slightly more competitive, with Svitolina attempting to rally, but Osaka maintained control by converting two more break points to seal the straight-sets win in Montreal.

Reflecting on her performance, Osaka expressed her excitement and relief at returning to top form:

“I think for me, I’m just having a lot of fun playing and I’m really glad to be here,” Osaka said.

“She’s [Tauson] really tough. I played her in Auckland this year and had to stop halfway because I was injured. So, I’m really excited that I’m healthy, and I hope it’s a good match for everyone.”

Next up, Osaka will face Denmark’s 16th seed Clara Tauson, who advanced after back-to-back wins over top-10 players, including American sixth seed Madison Keys (6-1, 6-4) and six-time major winner Iga Swiatek.