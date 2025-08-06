Boston likely to sign one-year deal with veteran forward Chris Boucher

An undated picture of rookie RJ Luis Jr. — Reuters

The Boston Celtics have made a series of roster moves, trading forward Georges Niang and two second-round draft picks to the Utah Jazz in exchange for rookie RJ Luis Jr., international media reported on Tuesday.

According to a report, the trade will not only help Boston manage its tax situation but also clear a roster place since Luis is on a two-way contract.

The deal will also open a spot to sign veteran forward Chris Boucher to a one-year, USD 3.3 million deal, according to his agent. He will bring experience and energy off the bench.

Boucher averaged 10 points and 4.5 rebounds in 17.2 minutes per game for the Toronto Raptors last season.

Over his 407-game career, 406 with the Raptors and one with Golden State, Boucher has averaged 8.9 points and 5.1 rebounds.

Niang, also 32, never suited up for the Celtics despite being acquired from the Atlanta Hawks in a three-team trade last month.

The Massachusetts native averaged a career-best 9.9 points and 3.4 rebounds last season, splitting time between Cleveland and Atlanta.

A reliable shooter, Niang has averaged 7.4 points and 2.5 rebounds over 544 career games while shooting 39.9 percent from beyond the arc. He previously spent four seasons with the Jazz from 2017 to 2021.

RJ Luis Jr., 22, went undrafted in June and missed Summer League due to a knee injury.

He starred at St. John’s last season, earning Big East Player of the Year and AP second-team All-American honours after transferring from UMass.