Chris Woakes’ Ashes return doubtful as ECB awaits injury, recovery update

Chris Woakes heads off with an injury on day one of the Fifth Rothesay Men's Test at the Kia Oval, London on July 31, 2025. - AFP

LONDON: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is uncertain about fast bowler Chris Woakes’ return ahead of the Ashes series after he suffered a shoulder injury during the fifth Test against India, with the board awaiting the medical report.

England is set to learn the full extent of Woakes’ shoulder injury later that week following his courageous appearance in the fifth Test at The Oval.

The 36-year-old all-rounder is scheduled to undergo scans and further assessments on Wednesday, with the ECB yet to confirm the severity of the injury or provide a potential return date.

Woakes suffered a suspected dislocation to his left shoulder on the opening day of the Test after landing awkwardly while attempting to stop a boundary.

Despite being ruled out for the remainder of the match on Friday morning, he stunned fans and teammates by walking out to bat with his arm in a sling when England were down to their last wicket on Sunday.

England, chasing a record 374-run target, fell agonisingly short by just six runs in a dramatic finish. Woakes did not face a ball but bravely ran between the wickets four times, supporting Gus Atkinson during a tense 16-minute stand.

“We hope the injury is not too bad, but we’ll have to work that out over the next week or so,” Brendon McCullum said.

“Woakesy came to me in the first innings and asked, ‘Do you want me to bat?’ despite being in immense pain. That’s the kind of commitment you want from your players.”

Woakes played all five Tests in the series, bowling 140 overs and taking 17 wickets at 25.24. His injury now casts major doubt over his availability for the Ashes tour of Australia starting in November and rules him out of The Hundred.

The setback came after skipper Ben Stokes was also ruled out of the final Test with a shoulder problem, although McCullum remained confident Stokes will recover in time for the Ashes.

It is pertinent to mention that the five-match Ashes series between Australia and England will begin on November 21 in Perth. The second Test will be played in Brisbane from December 4, followed by the third Test in Adelaide from December 17.

The fourth Test is scheduled for Melbourne starting December 26, while the fifth and final Test will take place in Sydney from January 4, 2026.