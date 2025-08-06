Kwan’s clutch hit lifts Guardians past Mets in MLB showdown

Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan celebrates after scoring during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field on Aug 1, 2025. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Steven Kwan’s clutch single in the seventh inning lifted the red-hot Cleveland Guardians to a 3-2 win over the New York Mets in an MLB showdown at Citi Field on Tuesday night.

Kwan went two-for-four and drove in C.J. Kayfus with a two-out single up the middle off reliever Tyler Rogers, breaking a 2-2 tie and sealing Cleveland’s sixth win in its last seven games.

The Guardians have now taken the first two games of the three-game interleague series and improved to 18-7 since July 7, the third-best record in MLB over that stretch.

Cleveland’s rally began in the fourth inning when Kyle Manzardo and Gabriel Arias delivered RBI singles off Mets starter Clay Holmes, who surrendered all three hits and a walk in that frame. Holmes exited after five innings with the game tied at 2-2.

Guardians starter Logan Allen also went five innings, allowing two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out six.

He escaped a bases-loaded jam in the second inning with a key double play started by Brayan Rocchio.

Cleveland’s bullpen then dominated, retiring the final 14 Mets batters. Matt Festa earned the win with a perfect sixth, while Cade Smith closed it out for his fourth save with a 1-2-3 ninth.

Pete Alonso’s sacrifice fly and Tyrone Taylor’s RBI single gave the Mets an early 2-0 lead, but New York’s struggles continued as they have now lost seven of their last eight games, including four straight at home.

The Guardians will look for a series sweep on Wednesday afternoon, with Gavin Williams set to face Mets left-hander David Peterson.