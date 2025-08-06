PHF proposes plan to PSB, government for Pro League participation

Pakistan players celebrate scoring a goal during their FIH Nations Cup Pool B match against New Zealand at the National Hockey Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on June 18, 2025. — FIH

KARACHI: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Wednesday made a major decision regarding participation in the Pro Hockey League, offering the government and the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) that not a single rupee allocated for the Pro League should be given to the PHF.

PHF Secretary Rana Mujahid, speaking to Geo News in Karachi said that the Pro League requires PKR 700 million and the federation does not need any funds directly.

Instead, the Pakistan Sports Board should pay the event fees for the Pro League itself.

“It does not matter whether the money for the Pro League comes from the Hockey Federation or the PSB; what matters is that the Pro League is extremely important for Pakistan hockey,” Rana Mujahid said.

He further said that players’ daily allowances should be given to them directly and the PSB should handle all arrangements, including booking international travel tickets and hotels.

“Our only aim is to improve the national sport and resolve players’ issues,” he emphasised.

The PHF secretary added that participation in the Pro League will not only enhance players’ skills but also improve Pakistan’s global ranking.

For the unversed, earlier this week, PHF president Tariq Bugti revealed that the federation has requested an extension in the deadline set by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) to confirm its national team’s participation in the Pro League.

The apex hockey federation, last month, formally invited the Pakistan men’s team to participate in the Pro League following New Zealand’s withdrawal from the tournament despite winning the Nations Cup.

Meanwhile, the PHF was given a deadline of August 12 to inform the apex federation of their decision to accept or deny the invitation.