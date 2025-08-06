Diaz, Altuve shine as Astros thump Marlins in MLB clash

Houston Astros catcher Yainer Diaz reacts in the dugout after hitting a home run during the fourth inning against the Washington Nationals at Daikin Park on Jul 29, 2025. — Reuters

MIAMI: Yainer Diaz smashed a three-run homer, Jose Altuve added a two-run shot, and the Houston Astros defeated the Miami Marlins 7-3 in MLB game here at LoanDepot Park on Tuesday, clinching their second straight win in the series and continuing their offensive surge.

The Astros set the tone early and kept the pressure on. Former Marlins outfielder Jesus Sanchez singled ahead of Altuve’s 19th homer of the season, a towering 374-foot drive to left off starter Cal Quantrill.

Jeremy Pena fueled the attack with a two-run triple in the fourth inning, before Diaz launched a 405-foot blast in the fifth for his 16th homer of the year. Houston’s relentless hitting kept Miami on its back foot throughout the game.

The Astros opted for a planned bullpen game, starting with opener Steven Okert, who worked one 2/3 innings of one-run ball. Rookie AJ Blubaugh (1-1) earned his first major league win in impressive fashion, tossing five solid innings with five strikeouts while giving up only three hits.

Quantrill, who had been in strong form with three consecutive quality starts, struggled mightily. He surrendered nine hits, three walks, and seven runs in just four 1/3 innings.

Miami’s bright spot came in the form of rookie Jakob Marsee, who went two-for-two with a walk and belted his first major league homer.

Through five games, Marsee is batting six-for-12 with five extra-base hits and five walks. Eric Wagaman also homered for the Marlins, his sixth of the season.

Houston’s bullpen held firm, with closer Josh Hader firing a scoreless ninth inning. In Wednesday’s finale, right-hander Spencer Arrighetti will start for the Astros, while Janson Junk takes the mound for Miami.