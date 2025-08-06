Former England captain blames Stokes’ absence for fifth Test defeat against India

England's Ben Stokes looks on during the first day of the first Test against New Zealand on November 28, 2024.— AFP

LONDON: Former England captain Michael Vaughan on Tuesday expressed disappointment over England’s defeat in the fifth Test against India, stating that Ben Stokes’ absence was a major setback and that the result would likely have gone in England’s favour had he played.

Stokes missed the series decider due to a right shoulder injury, leaving Ollie Pope to captain the side in his absence.

Despite starting the final day as favorites, England suffered a dramatic collapse, falling just 35 runs short of their target with four wickets still in hand at the beginning of play.

Speaking to British media on Tuesday, Vaughan reflected on the loss and emphasised Stokes’ significance, not only as an all-rounder but also as a leader who brings composure and confidence to the team.

“This morning, with Ben Stokes in that team, England would’ve won this Test match. He plays such a big role in this team, the mentality. You go through this morning and England did panic. They just needed one partnership,” Vaughan said.

Vaughan added that the side failed to execute their trademark aggressive approach under pressure.

“They panicked in the way that they can with the way they play. They play with a huge amount of aggressiveness, but this time it cost them,” he said.

Stokes had an impressive series before his injury setback. The 34-year-old bowled 140 overs across four Tests, picking up 17 wickets at an average of 25.24.

With the bat, he contributed 304 runs in seven innings at an average of 43.43, underlining his value to the team.