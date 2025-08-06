'India no longer dependent on Bumrah,' says former England cricketer

India's Jasprit Bumrah (left) appeals for the wicket of England's Zak Crawley during the fifth day of their first Test at Headingley in Leeds on June 24, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Former England cricketer Monty Panesar praised India’s bowlers for securing a draw in the five-match Test series against England, noting that the team’s management is increasingly less dependent on fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

Speaking to the British media, Panesar suggested that Prasidh Krishna could potentially share the new ball with Mohammed Siraj in future Test matches.

“This Indian team does not depend on Bumrah anymore. Bumrah’s hype is absolutely massive, but let’s be honest, India have a strong bowling attack. Krishna is getting better and better with every Test match.

"I think he can open the bowling with Siraj. They just need a third seamer, maybe Akash Deep or Arshdeep Singh,” Panesar said.

The 43-year-old further emphasised that Siraj, who had an exceptional series, should be considered the backbone of India’s bowling attack.

“Of course, Bumrah is a good bowler, but he wasn’t part of the matches that India won [in this series]. So, I don’t think they depend on him as much. Siraj utilised the conditions really well.

"He’s a huge asset for Indian cricket. I think he leads the attack now, and India need to build around him,” Panesar added.

For the unversed, Siraj was the standout performer with the ball, finishing as the leading wicket-taker of the series with 23 wickets in nine innings at an average of 32.43.

His impactful spells earned him the Player of the Match award in the series-deciding clash at The Oval, where India triumphed by six runs to retain the title.

Siraj and Prasidh Krishna delivered career-best match figures in the final Test. Siraj with 9/190 (4/86 and 5/104) and Prasidh with 8/188 (4/62 and 4/126)—powering India to a thrilling victory.