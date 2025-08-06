ACB extends full support to Rashid Khan’s captaincy ahead of Asia Cup

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan (right) celebrates after taking a wicket against Bangladesh. — AFP

KABUL: The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Wednesday reaffirmed its full support for Rashid Khan as captain for the upcoming Asia Cup, emphasising that the star all-rounder remains a key figure for the team despite his recent dip in form.

The board expressed confidence that Rashid will make a strong comeback. ACB selection committee member Mir Mubariz, while speaking to the media, lauded Rashid’s contributions and leadership qualities.

“Rashid Khan is Afghanistan’s superstar player. He has always delivered for the team. Being in form or out of form is part of the game, but he knows very well how to come back stronger and perform in major events for the team and the country,” Mubariz said.

The ACB chairman also confirmed that a two-week preparation camp will be organised ahead of the tri-nation T20I series featuring Afghanistan, UAE and Pakistan.

“We have announced a preliminary squad for the preparation camp ahead of the tri-nation series and Asia Cup. The newly included players will be assessed by both the coaching staff and the captain during the camp,” Mubariz explained.

“Yes, we will likely stick with these 22 players for the upcoming Asia Cup, but there could be changes in case of injuries.

"We have a strong group of pacers, including Abdullah Ahmadzai, Bashir Ahmad and Salim Safi, who is making a return after injury. All of them can bowl at speeds around 140 km/h,” he added.

Highlighting Afghanistan’s bowling strength, Mubariz said the spin department remains one of the best in the world.

“The whole world knows Afghanistan has one of the best spin units with Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Nabi, and Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar.

"We have also added Nangyal Kharoti and Sharafuddin Ashraf, with Sharafuddin performing exceptionally well in domestic cricket and being named Player of the Tournament in the Shpageeza League 2025,” he concluded.

Earlier this week, ACB announced a 22-member preliminary squad for the upcoming T20I tri-series against Pakistan and the hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025.

According to the cricket board, the preliminary squad, led by star spinner Rashid Khan, will partake in a two-week training and preparation camp ahead of the upcoming T20I assignments.

The squad will be reduced to 15 players after the end of the two-week camp.

For the unversed, the T20I tri-series is set to take place from August 29 to September 7 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE.

Afghanistan will start their tri-series campaign against Pakistan in the curtain raiser on August 29.

This tri-series will serve as a crucial preparatory event for all three teams ahead of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup, which is also scheduled in the UAE from September 9 to 28.

Afghanistan’s Preliminary Squad for T20I tri-series and Asia Cup 2025:

Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Nangyal Kharoti, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mujeeb Zadran, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad Lakanwal, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Farid Malik, Saleem Safi, Abdullah Ahmadzai and Bashir Ahmad.