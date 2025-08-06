Pakistan squad begins preparations ahead of ODI series against West Indies

Pakistan cricketers take part in fielding drills at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad on August 6, 2025. — Screengrab

TRINIDAD: The Pakistan cricket team on Wednesday officially kicked off its preparations at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad ahead of the upcoming three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against the West Indies.

The 15-member ODI squad arrived in Trinidad from Florida on Tuesday. After a day of rest, the players participated in an optional training session on Wednesday to begin their buildup for the series.

Under the guidance of head coach Mike Hesson, the squad underwent an intensive three-hour training session focusing on all aspects of the game, batting, bowling and fielding.

The team is scheduled to hold another training session on Thursday before the series opener.

The first ODI between Pakistan and the West Indies will take place on Friday at 11:00 PM Pakistan Standard Time.

All three matches scheduled at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. The remaining fixtures will be played on August 10 and August 12.

The Green Shirts sealed the T20I series against West Indies by securing an enthralling 13-run victory in the third and final fixture.

Batting first, the visitors accumulated a formidable total of 189/4 in their 20 overs, courtesy of openers Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub.

Farhan top-scored for Pakistan with a 53-ball 74, while Ayub made 66 from 49 deliveries. The duo also shared a 138-run opening partnership.

In response, the hosts could amass 176/6 despite half-centuries from Alick Athanaze and Sherfane Rutherford.

For Pakistan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Ayub and Sufiyan Muqeem picked up one wicket apiece.

Pakistan ODI Squad:

Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wicket keeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sufyan Muqeem.

Series schedule: