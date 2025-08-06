PCB announces central contracts for women cricketers with major salary rise

Pakistan players celebrate a wicket during their ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier match against Bangladesh at the Lahore City Cricket Association Ground in Lahore on April 19, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced new central contracts for women cricketers, introducing a significant 50 percent increase in player salaries across all categories.

A total of 20 women cricketers have been awarded contracts, divided into five categories.

According to the PCB, ICC T20I’s top-ranked bowler, Sadia Iqbal has been placed in Category A, alongside Fatima Sana, Muneeba Ali and Sidra Amin.

Category B includes Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig and Nashra Sandhu, while Rameen Shamim is the sole player in Category C.

Category D features 10 players, Gull Feroza, Najiha Alvi, Natalia Pervaiz, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tuba Hassan, Umme Hani and Waheeda Akhtar.

Lastly, Category E comprises Eyman Fatima and Shawaal Zulfiqar.

Among the 20 contracted players, Aliya Riaz (Category B), Natalia Pervaiz (Category D), Sidra Nawaz (Category D), Waheeda Akhtar (Category D), Eyman Fatima and Shawaal Zulfiqar (both Category E) are new inclusions.

The contracts, effective from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026, include a substantial 50 percent increase in player retainers across all categories.

The final list was approved by the women’s selection committee in consultation with head coach Mohammad Wasim.

Over the next 12 months, the Pakistan women’s team will feature in two major ICC events, the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup (September-October 2025) and the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup (June 2026) in addition to home and away bilateral series.

In addition to Saadia Iqbal, Diana Baig (promoted from Category C to B) and Rameen Shamim (from Category D to C) have earned upgrades.