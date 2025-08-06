Imam-ul-Haq shines as Yorkshire defeat Warwickshire in One-Day Cup

Yorkshire opening batter Imam-ul-Haq plays a shot during the One-Day Cup match against Warwickshire at the North Marine Road Ground, Scarborough on August 5, 2025. - Instagram/yorkshireccc

SCARBOROUGH: Pakistani batter Imam-ul-Haq, currently representing Yorkshire, delivered a match-winning performance with the bat as his side secured a comfortable victory over Warwickshire in the ongoing One-Day Cup at the North Marine Road Ground on Tuesday.

After being put in to bat first, Warwickshire were bowled out for a modest total of 137 in 36.3 overs.

Vaansh Jani was the standout performer for the side, scoring a resilient 82 off 92 balls, laced with six fours and five sixes.

Apart from Jani, Alex Davies and wicketkeeper Kai Smith contributed 15 runs each, while Michael Booth added 12. The rest of the batting lineup failed to offer significant resistance.

For Yorkshire, Benjamin Cliff led the bowling attack with an impressive five-wicket haul, finishing with figures of 5/46 in 8.3 overs.

George Hill and Matthew Revis claimed two wickets apiece, while Jack White picked up one.

In pursuit of a 138-run target, Yorkshire suffered an early blow with the dismissal of Adam Lyth for six, leaving the side at 10-1 in 6.1 overs.

However, Imam-ul-Haq anchored the innings with a composed knock of 55 off 83 balls, including nine boundaries.

Following Imam’s dismissal, William Luxton chipped in with a quick 25 off 21 deliveries.

George Hill and wicketkeeper-batter Harry Duke remained unbeaten on 20 and 10 runs respectively, guiding Yorkshire to victory in 32.5 overs with five wickets in hand.

For Warwickshire, Michael Booth impressed with the ball, claiming 3/29 in 6.5 overs. Ethan Bamber and Oliver Hannon-Dalby picked up one wicket each.

For the unversed, Yorkshire will now face Northamptonshire in their next One-Day Cup fixture at the County Ground, Northampton, on Friday.