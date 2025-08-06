Separate stands allocated for Pakistan-Afghanistan fans for T20I tri-series

An undated picture of Pakistan-Afghanistan cricket fans enjoying the game. - ICC

The Sharjah authorities have taken significant steps to ensure peace and maintain order ahead of the highly anticipated Pakistan-Afghanistan clash in the upcoming tri-nation T20I series, set to begin later this month.

With tensions often running high when the two sides meet on the cricket field, officials are determined to avoid any repeat of past incidents involving crowd unrest.

As part of their security protocol, separate stands and entry points will be designated for Pakistani and Afghan fans at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The move comes following past incidents of clashes between the two sets of supporters, as cricketing tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan continue to grow.

With matches expected to draw full houses, the decision aims to ensure the safety and comfort of all spectators.

Organisers have confirmed that ticket sales will be restricted according to nationality, with fans assigned specific seating areas throughout the tournament.

The 16,000-capacity venue is preparing for a large turnout of both Pakistani and Afghan supporters.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan and Afghanistan have met in seven T20 matches so far. Pakistan have won four of these encounters, while Afghanistan have emerged victorious on three occasions.

For the unversed, the tri-nation series, featuring Pakistan, Afghanistan, and hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE), is scheduled from August 29 to September 7 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Initially planned as a bilateral series between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) proposed its expansion into a tri-nation event to offer all teams valuable preparation ahead of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup, which will take place in the UAE from September 9 to 28.

The series will kick off with a marquee clash between Pakistan and Afghanistan on Friday, August 29 at 7:00 PM local time. Each side will play the others twice, with the top two teams qualifying for the final on September 7.

Tri-Nation T20I Series Schedule (All matches at 7:00 PM local time):