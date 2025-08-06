An undated photo of British boxer Dillian Whyte (Right) and British-Slovakian boxer Moses Itauma. — Instagram

British heavyweight boxer Dave Allen backs Moses Itauma against Dillian Whyte in their fight in Saudi Arabia on August 16.

Itauma has emerged as a brutal force in recent times, holding an unbeaten record of 12-0, with 10 of his victories coming by knockout. The 20-year-old possesses a sensational skill set and has been compared to greats like Mike Tyson from a very early age.

Allen, who has experienced fighting Whyte and was defeated by the Jamaican-British boxer in 2016, believes that Moses Itauma has the guts to beat the 37-year-old.

He said that Whyte was world-class at his peak, but he is nowhere near his best at present.

"I think Dillian Whyte has had three fights in three years, and at 37 years of age, I expect Itauma to win inside the distance," Allen said.

"Dillian Whyte at his best was a world-class heavyweight, but we haven't seen him at that level for five or six years.

"They aren't daft, they wouldn't put him in with Dillian Whyte if they thought he was anywhere near his best."

Whyte has been in and out of the ring in recent years after testing positive for a banned substance, which was later linked to a contaminated supplement, which eventually allowed him to fight again.

Thereafter, Whyte defeated Christian Hammer in March 2024 and stopped Ebenezer Tetteh in seven rounds before missing a fight against Joe Joyce due to injury earlier in 2025.

Whyte has won 31 of 34 pro fights and has also fought the likes of Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.