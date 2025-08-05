Ali Zaryab hits unbeaten ton as Pakistan Shaheens’ three-day match ends in draw

Pakistan Shaheens' Ali Zaryab in action during the third day of their three-day match against South Asian Cricket Academy & MCC Young Cricketers XI at the Spitfire Ground in Canterbury on August 5, 2025.— PCB

CANTERBURY: Ali Zaryab scored an unbeaten century in the second innings as Pakistan Shaheens played out a draw against South Asian Cricket Academy & MCC Young Cricketers XI here at the Spitfire Ground on Tuesday.

At the stumps on the third and final day, the Shaheens were 196/2, leading by a mammoth 303 runs, with Zaryab and Mohammad Suleman at the crease.

Zaryab remained the top-scorer for the Shaheens in the second innings with an unbeaten 100 off 141 deliveries, studded with eight fours and a six.

He was supported by opening batter Shamyl Hussain, who made 70 off 131 deliveries with the help of 10 boundaries, including a six.

For South Asian Cricket Academy & MCC Young Cricketers XI, Haider Zaidi and Hishaam Khan could take a wicket apiece in the second innings.

Earlier in the day, South Asian Cricket Academy & MCC Young Cricketers XI resumed their first innings from 183/6 with a 202-run deficit.

The hosts added 95 runs to their total for the remaining four wickets, courtesy of middle-order batter Feroze Khushi, who remained the top-scorer with an unbeaten 90 off 142 deliveries, hitting eight fours and a six.

Besides him, Stuart van der Merwe (41), wicketkeeper batter Jack Carney (32) and Andrew Umeed (30) were the other notable run-getters for the South Asian Cricket Academy & MCC Young Cricketers XI.

Mubasir Khan was the standout bowler for Pakistan Shaheens, taking three wickets for just 59 runs in his 18 overs, followed by Mehran Mumtaz and Musa Khan with two each, while Ubaid Shah and Mir Hamza chipped in with one scalp apiece.

For the unversed, the drawn fixture was Pakistan Shaheens’ last of their tour of England, during which they played three one-day matches and two three-day matches.