London Spirit crush Oval Invincibles in Women’s Hundred opener

London Spirit's Cordelia Griffith plays a shot during their The Hundred women's competition match against Oval Invincibles at The Lord's in London on August 5, 2025. — ECB

LONDON: Half-centuries from Grace Harris and Cordelia Griffith, followed by Issy Wong’s twin strike with the ball, led London Spirit to a resounding 17-run victory over Oval Invincibles in the opening match of the Women’s Hundred here at the Lord’s on Tuesday.

Put into bat first, the Spirit registered a formidable total of 176/5 in their quota of 100 balls, courtesy of a 100-run partnership for the third wicket between Harris and Griffith.

The duo batted with command to recover the Spirit from a shaky start as they had been reduced to 40/2 in 28 deliveries.

Tash Farrant eventually broke the anchoring stand on the 80th delivery by getting Griffith caught at long off after she made 50 off 29 deliveries with the help of six fours and a six.

The Spirit then lost two more wickets in quick succession, but Harris remained firm and returned unbeaten after top-scoring with a 42-ball 89, studded with seven fours and six sixes.

For her match-winning knock, Harris was adjudged the Player of the Match.

For Invincibles, Marizanne Kapp and Farrant took two wickets each, while Sophia Smale made one scalp.

Chasing a daunting 177-run target, the Invincibles could accumulate 159/4 despite Meg Lanning’s half-century and thus succumbed to a 17-run defeat.

Lanning oversaw Invincibles’ pursuit until the 93rd delivery and walked back after top-scoring with 85 off 51 deliveries, laced with seven fours and five sixes.

Following her dismissal, the Invincibles needed 26 runs off seven deliveries, but they could only muster eight.

Besides the Australia international, Marizanne Kapp remained a notable run-getter with her 21-ball 33, which featured three fours and a six.

For London Spirit, Issy Wong led the way with two wickets, while Tara Norris and Sarah Glenn chipped in with one scalp apiece.

The 17-run victory put London Spirit on top of the Women’s Hundred standings with two points.