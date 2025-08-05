Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi to miss Leagues Cup match against Pumas

Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi reacts against Atlas FC during the second half of a group stage Leagues Cup match at Chase Stadium in Ft. Lauderdale on July 30, 2025. — Reuters

Inter Miami’s captain, Lionel Messi, will miss Wednesday’s Leagues Cup match against Pumas UNAM due to a minor leg injury, coach Javier Mascherano confirmed on Tuesday.

Messi sustained a 'minor' leg injury during Miami's Leagues Cup match against Necaxa on Saturday in Fort Lauderdale in the 11th minute when he collided with two opponents.

Following Messi’s medical tests, the team issued a statement on Sunday in which they stated that the injury is ‘minor’ but his clearance will depend on his clinical progress.

On Tuesday, Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano provided a major update on the forward’s leg injury. However, he did not give any clear indication about Argentina’s football team captain's comeback.

"I spoke with him yesterday and the club sent out a release that was very clear. It's a minor injury, which is good news," Mascherano said.

"Especially with all of the noise around Leo when he misses a game, we don't like to set a timeline. He's a special player who can recover very well and normally recovers from injuries very quickly.”

Mascherano further stated that Lionel Messi will not play Wednesday's Leagues Cup match against Pumas.

"Clearly he'll miss the game tomorrow but afterwards we'll watch how he's progressing and when he's ready, he'll be back with us,” Inter Miami’s coach said.

"Obviously it's good news for us. The club was able to fight the decision quickly. We believed it was unfair during the game and this decision has confirmed that."

So far, after playing two Leagues Cup matches, Miami sits in third position with five points in the standings, with one regulation win and one on penalty shootout.

The top four MLS clubs of the 18 will advance to the quarterfinals, where they will be accompanied by the top four of the tournament's 18 Liga MX clubs.

Miami will play the last group stage match of the Leagues Cup against Pumas UNAM, and will resume MLS regular-season action on August 10 at Orlando City.