UFC analyst Sonnen slams critics of Khamzat Chimaev’s conditioning

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) analyst Chael Sonnen slammed critics of Khamzat Chimaev’s conditioning, international media reported on Tuesday.

Dricus du Plessis and Chimaev will be up against each other for a middleweight title fight at UFC 319 on August 16.

‘Borz’ goes into the fight as a 2-to-1 favourite, but pundits are also questioning his conditioning and saying that the longer the bout goes, it will favour the defending champion Du Plessis.

However, UFC analyst and former fighter Sonnen believes the other way.

“Chimaev has got to get him down,” Sonnen said.

“He can’t just go fight him anywhere. Then there’s a big question around Chimaev’s conditioning. I don’t know if that’s fair. We’ve seen Chimaev get exhausted.

“Fedor (Emelianenko) used to get exhausted, but he never stopped. It never slowed him down. And it’s the same thing with Chimaev.”

“I don’t think it’s fair to question his conditioning. I think he’s got a bunch of energy and he uses it all, which is what he’s supposed to do,” Sonned continued.

“That’s going to get tested and we are going to find out if that’s accurate. I am also giving Dricus a lot better of a look than I was when Chimaev beat Whittaker and the fight got announced.”

Chimaev has been undefeated since his debut five years ago with a 14-0 record, while Du Plessis has also been impressive as he defeated Sean Strickland in their UFC 312 rematch in February and a fourth-round submission of Israel Adesanya at UFC 305.