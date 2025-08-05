Ecclestone names two drivers as replacements for Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton ahead of the race at Red Bull Ring in Spielberg on June 29, 2025. — Reuters

Former F1 in-charge Bernie Ecclestone has urged Lewis Hamilton to retire and named two drivers to replace him at Ferrari, British media reported on Tuesday.

Seven-time Formula One champion Hamilton has failed to secure a podium for Ferrari this season after the first 14 races for Scuderia.

The British driver was disheartened after finishing and qualifying 12th for Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix, saying he was ‘useless’ and told his Ferrari team that ‘they probably need to change driver.’

Meanwhile, Ecclestone, who was in charge of F1 for 40 years before leaving the position in 2017, while speaking to the British media, stated that Lewis is very talented, but he is tired and it is time for him to retire.

“Lewis is very talented, was, and probably still is. But like a lot of leading sports personalities, when they reach the top, there is only one way to go, and it’s not a good direction. It’s only down,” Ecclestone said.

“They get tired. Lewis is tired. He’s been doing what he is doing forever. He needs a rest from it for good, a total reset to do something completely different. He may not think it, but he will soon get used to doing other stuff away from motor racing in retirement. I think he should have done it a while ago."

He also named the two drivers who could replace Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari.

“If I could steal him, I’d take Isack Hadjar from Racing Bulls. He has done super well in his first year and is a great guy,” Ecclestone added.

“I also rate our friend from Brazil [Gabriel Bortoleto]. He is talented. Both of them are sensible, too.”