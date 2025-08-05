Alexander Zverev claims fatherhood changed his personality

Alexander Zverev (GER) smiles during a match against Adam Walton (not pictured) during the second round at Sobeys Stadium in Toronto on July 29, 2025. — Reuters

German tennis player Alexander Zverev has claimed that fatherhood has changed his personality and wants to become a ‘tennis role model’ by following Roger Federer’s footsteps, international media reported on Tuesday.

Zverev has mostly made headlines for the wrong reasons, whether it is domestic abuse allegations from his two former partners or on-court temper loss.

However, the world number three insists he has been a changed man after becoming a father.

Zverev became a first-time father in 2021, following the birth of his daughter Mayla from former partner Brenda Patea.

After his impressive came from behind win against defending champion Alexei Popyrin by 6-7(8), 6-4, 6-3 in the quarter-final of the Canadian Open, Alexander Zverev on Monday said that he has accepted the responsibility as a tennis player to be a role model and that fatherhood has an important role in it.

“Some time ago, I would have smashed a racket after the first set, but I have not done so in three and a half years, and it will continue to be that way,” Alexander said.

“I have accepted the responsibility I have as a person to be a tennis role model.

“Becoming a father has changed me; I want to set a good example and be remembered for my tennis and the good things I do off the court, such as with my Foundation, not for my outbursts that I used to have, right? That’s just something that at some point it just comes.”

Zverev further stated that Federer is his inspiration for making this change.

“In a way, Federer has been an inspiration for making this change. Seeing how he lost his temper when he was young and then became absolute perfection made me make this decision,” Zverev said.

“There’s quite a lot of work that I do with my foundation, and with my family as well, which can be beneficial and helps people around the world.”