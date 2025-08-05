Trophy for Pakistan’s T20I series against Ireland unveiled

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana (left) and Ireland's Gaby Lewis pose with the trophy for their three-match T20I series at the Clontarf Cricket Club in Dublin on August 5, 2025. — PCB

DUBLIN: The glittering trophy for the three-match T20I series between hosts Ireland and Pakistan was unveiled here on Tuesday.

The silverware was unveiled by team captains Fatima Sana and Gaby Lewis here at the Clontarf Cricket Club, which will host all three matches of the series on August 6, 8 and 10, respectively.

Both sides enter the three-match series with desired momentum in their favour as the Green Shirts are fresh from their perfect ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifiers campaign, while Ireland recently secured a 3-0 clean sweep over Zimbabwe last month.

Prior to the upcoming duel, Pakistan and Ireland have locked horns in two bilateral series, with both emerging victorious once apiece.

In the overall head-to-head record, however, Pakistan boast a dominant record with 15 victories out of 19 meetings.

The last T20I series between the two sides was played in 2022, which Ireland won 2-1.

Their most recent meeting came at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, where Muneeba Ali’s maiden century propelled Pakistan to a crushing 70-run victory over Ireland.

Squads

Pakistan: Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Tuba Hassan and Waheeda Akhtar.

Ireland: Gaby Lewis (c), Ava Canning, Christina Coulter Reilly, Laura Delany, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Louise Little, Jane Maguire, Lara McBride, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Freya Sargent and Rebecca Stokell.

Schedule for Pakistan’s T20I series against Ireland