Fatima Sana wants to keep Pakistan’s unbeaten streak intact during Ireland T20Is

DUBLIN: Pakistan captain Fatima Sana on Tuesday, expressed determination in keeping their unbeaten streak alive by prevailing in the upcoming three-match away T20I series against Ireland.

The green shirts are on a five-match winning streak across formats, inspired by their perfect ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifiers in Lahore, during which they also beat Ireland.

After thumpingly booking their spot in the mega event, scheduled to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka in September, the national women’s team are set to embark on a busy season, getting underway with the Ireland series.

The three-match series will commence on August 6, while the subsequent two fixtures are scheduled on August 8 and 10, respectively. The Clontarf Cricket Club here will host all three matches.

Speaking of their preparations for the upcoming ‘busy season’ and Ireland series in particular, Pakistan skipper Sana asserted that their morale was high and also that all the players had worked hard to hone their skills during the training camp in Karachi.

She further revealed the strive to keep the unbeaten streak intact as a source of motivation to win the crucial series.

“Our morale is high before the beginning of a busy season. All the players have put in a lot of hard work to improve their skills in the Karachi camp and everyone is looking forward to give their best in the T20I series,” Sana was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“We want to keep our unbeaten streak intact from the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier in April by winning this series as well,” she added.

For the unversed, Pakistan and Ireland have come face-to-face 19 times in Women’s T20Is, with the former boasting a dominant record with 15 victories.

Pakistan squad:

Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi (wicket-keeper), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Tuba Hassan and Waheeda Akhtar.

Series schedule: (All matches to begin at 4pm local time; 8pm Pakistan time)

