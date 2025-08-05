Manchester United submit offer for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko

An undated photo of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko. — Instagram/rbleipzig

Manchester United have reportedly submitted an offer worth just under £74m (€85m) for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, British media reported on Tuesday.

The offer is reported as an initial £65m plus around £8.9m in performance-related add-ons.

Newcastle United are also in the race with doubts over striker Alexander Isak’s future following interest from Premier League champions Liverpool.

According to reports, Newcastle have submitted an initial offer of around £65m plus £4.3m in add-ons, which was rejected by Leipzig over the weekend. However, Magpies have made another attempt with an improved bid worth at least £70million on Monday night.

According to British media reports, Benjamin Sesko wants to play his football at Old Trafford next season. But the Newcastle move is also not completely rejected by him.

The Slovenian international was rested in Leipzig’s friendly against Atalanta on Saturday, keeping the situation in mind.

Leipzig is thinking about the offers from both Newcastle and United; meanwhile, Sesko is also still deciding on his future.

It is understood that Newcastle want to finalise the deal within the next 48 hours, or they will consider shifting to other options.

Benjamin has all the qualities to become a top striker, and Magpies boss Eddie Howe believes he can help the player to achieve the level he wants to.

Howe has done that before, and the prime example is Alexander Isak, who moved from La Liga club Real Sociedad to Newcastle for £60m in 2022.

Isak scored 62 goals in 109 appearances for the Magpies. While the Swede scored just six goals in his final season at Real Sociedad before his move to Newcastle.