‘Why not,’ says Usama Mir on potential England call-up

Manchester Originals' Usama Mir (centre) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during The Hundred match against Birmingham Phoenix at Old Trafford in Manchester on August 7, 2023. — ECB

KARACHI: Pakistan leg-spinner Usama Mir has expressed his openness to represent England at ‘the highest level’ if approached, stating a cricketer’s job is to play cricket.

Mir, who signed a three-year T20 deal with Worcestershire County Cricket Club, will qualify as a local player from the 2027 season of the England domestic.

The club described the move as a part of their ‘long-term strategic planning’.

“The first year of his contract will be as part of the club’s overseas player quota, while in years two and three, he will qualify as a local player due to residency regulations, a move that emphasises Worcestershire’s long-term strategic planning,” the club said in a statement.

Mir’s upcoming qualification as a local player may lead to a possible call-up from the England men’s cricket team.

Consequently, the 29-year-old, during his interview with a local sports platform, was asked to share his verdict on the possibility.

In response, Mir highlighted the time required for qualifying as a local player but urged that he would accept the offer, if given, to play international cricket elsewhere.

"This is something way ahead — I honestly don’t know much about it. And I think there’s also a time period required to become internationally qualified, so I really don’t know what the scenario would be,” said Mir.

“But if I get an offer to play international cricket elsewhere, I will definitely try to avail it — because a cricketer’s job is to play cricket. And if you’re getting the chance to play at the highest level, then why not?” he added.

Usama Mir, however, reiterated playing for Pakistan as his foremost dream but emphasised getting overlooked adds to frustration, stating he can not remain stuck in playing domestic cricket and waiting for opportunities.

“Obviously, it's a dream to play for your own country and to keep playing for it. But I don’t understand why I’m not being considered in the plans. I have to think about myself too, about my family,” Mir stated.

“I’m not going to get stuck here — just keep playing domestic cricket and keep waiting without getting any security or stability.

“On the other hand, if I’m getting opportunities to play and to play good cricket — hopefully I’ll come to play county leagues and other leagues as well — then those opportunities should be availed."