Michael Cole reveals WWE's call that brought Brock Lesnar back

Former Champion Brock Lesnar returns to WWE on Night two of SummerSlam after the main event clash between John Cena and Cody Rhodes at MetLife Stadium on August 3, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. - WWE

Speaking on-air during the August 4th edition of RAW, Cole shed light on the circumstances surrounding Brock Lesnar’s shocking return at SummerSlam.

“Earlier today, I had the opportunity to sit down with WWE President Nick Khan and WWE’s Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque.

And I asked them a simple question: ‘When was it determined that Brock Lesnar would return to WWE?’ They told me they reached out to Brock a number of weeks ago and said, ‘We believe it’s time for you to come home.’ Brock Lesnar said ‘Let’s do it’ and here we are.”

The former WWE Champion made his long-awaited return at the conclusion of SummerSlam 2025 on Sunday night at MetLife Stadium, marking his first WWE appearance since 2023.

Lesnar stormed into the ring after John Cena’s main event loss to Cody Rhodes and delivered a thunderous F-5, leaving the 16-time World Champion laid out to close the show.

The return sent shockwaves through the WWE Universe as the crowd erupted upon hearing Lesnar’s entrance theme.

Without a word, "The Beast Incarnate" stared down Cena before unleashing his signature move—signaling his intentions with unmistakable force.

This moment mirrored Lesnar’s shocking 2021 return at SummerSlam, where he similarly targeted Cena following the latter’s match with Roman Reigns.

The history between Cena and Lesnar spans more than a decade, dating back to Lesnar’s brutal return match at Extreme Rules 2012, where Cena narrowly walked away with a victory.

Cena’s appearance this year also signaled a major character shift, officially completing his transition back to a babyface. Earlier in 2025, Cena turned heel during Elimination Chamber, aligning with The Rock in a shocking betrayal of Cody Rhodes.

However, in the weeks leading up to SummerSlam, Cena steadily won back the support of the fans—only to be blindsided by Lesnar.

WWE has announced that John Cena is scheduled to address Brock Lesnar’s return this coming Friday on SmackDown, where fans can expect answers—and possibly more fireworks.

Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes continued his rise to the top by reclaiming the Undisputed WWE Championship with a hard-fought victory over Cena on the second night of SummerSlam.