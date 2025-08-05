Liverpool boss Arne Slot believes Wirtz's addition could give relief, bring 'creativity'

An undated picture of Liverpool coach Arne Slot (right) and Florian Wirtz. — Reuters

Liverpool coach Arne Slot urged on Tuesday that the addition of Florian Wirtz will give them relief and 'creativity' after the team's loss of Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid this summer.

The Dutch reflected on the new signings of players worth £270 million ($358 million) after a 3-2 friendly victory over Athletic Club.

The midfielder Wirtz's first appearance for the club at Anfield proved why the club signed him.

Following their victory, Slot explained that they had added more weapons for improvement. He then named Florian a great talent, and his addition will fill Trent's place.

"I think there is always room for improvement in every department and we have added a few, in my opinion, extra weapons," Slot said.

"Florian has a lot of creativity in the final third and we have lost with Trent a lot of creativity from the back."

He further acknowledged that Trent had special power due to crosses and picking out runners, but Wirtz also has some qualities that make him creative as well.

"Trent's crosses and picking out runners was so special -- Flo has this quality in a totally different position. He brings that creativity," Slot added.

It is pertinent to mention that, along with Wirtz, his fellow new signings also contributed well. Jeremie Frimpong connected well with Salah, fellow full-back Milos Kerkez was solid, and Hugo Ekitike delivered flexibility across the forward line.

