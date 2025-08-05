LeBron James congratulated Luka Doncic on signing new deal: reports

This collage of photos shows NBA legend LeBron James (right) and Luka Doncic of Lakers. — Instagram/Reuters

LOS ANGELES: NBA legend LeBron James congratulated Luka Doncic on signing the three-year, $165 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers, international media reported on Tuesday.

According to reports, James sent best wishes to Doncic on a video call, following the signing of the contract, before participating in a news conference at the Lakers' practice facility on Saturday.

LeBron was not present at the news conference. But the call continued the support James has shown for Doncic.

The Lakers acquired the 26-year-old superstar in February from the Dallas Mavericks, and since then, James has been a big supporter of Luka.

"Luka has been my favorite player in the NBA for a while now," James said on February 4 following the Doncic trade.

The Lakers recorded 16-7 in the games Luka Doncic and LeBron James played together in the regular season.

When asked about Doncic's future after the Lakers' loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA first round, James said he wanted Doncic to stay in LA.

"I hope, obviously, [he stays long term]," James said on April 30.

"Laker fans love him here. L.A. has accepted him. We love him as a teammate, as a brother. But ultimately, he's got to make a decision for him. I ain't going to be around much longer."

Doncic, on Saturday after signing the deal, explained that they have everything to 'compete for the championship' and he will try his level best to win every game.

"We have what we need to compete for the championship," Doncic said.

"I'll try to win every game no matter what, and we got some new great guys on the team, so you know we're going to go for it."