Emma Raducanu reportedly hires Nadal's former coach

An undated picture of Emma Raducanu. — Reuters

Emma Raducanu acquired a deal with Rafael Nadal's former coach, Francis Roig, ahead of this month's US Open, according to international media reports on Tuesday.

Raducanu earlier worked with British coach Mark Petchey and got positive results.

According to international media, Petchey was unable to become Raducanu's full-time coach due to his television commitments.

After a test trial with Roig in Wimbledon, both player and coach started working for the Cincinnati Open this week, and Roig is likely to agree to a contract until the end of 2025.

Reducanu, in recent years, has struggled a lot to settle with any coach, but she played well under her part-time coach, Petchey.

A WTA 1000 quarterfinal showing at the Miami Open in March was followed by a round-of-16 run at the Italian Open before she made the last eight in the first women's tournament at Queen's Club.

Spanish coach Roig is best known for working with Rafael Nadal for nearly 20 years. Alongside Nadal, his uncle Toni was also trained for the majority of the 22-time Grand Slam champion's career, and more recently, he was part of Matteo Berrettini's backroom staff.

Raducanu will remain close to his ex-coach but will guide herself to get to heights in the WTA rankings with a strong display at the Cincinnati Open over the next fortnight.

British number one Emma Raducanu saw her winning streak come to an abrupt end last Friday, falling to American Amanda Anisimova in a dominant display at the Canadian Open.