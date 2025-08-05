Victoria Mboko thrashes Bouzas Maneiro to reach semi-final

Victoria Mboko (CAN) returns the ball to Kimberly Birrell (AUS) (Not Pictured) in first round play at IGA Stadium on Jul 27, 2025. — Reuters

MONTREAL: Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko defeated Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-4, 6-2 here at Centre Court on Monday to advance to the semi-finals of the Canadian Open.

Mboko started strong and maintained the momentum till the end. The world's 85th-ranked player broke her opponent early in the second set and won six consecutive games to become the first Canadian to reach the semi-finals of the Canadian Open since 2019.

Reflecting on her victory, the 18-year-old Mboko stated that she is enthusiastic to play the semi-final and thanked her supporters.

"I'm so excited to be in the semi-final here. I want to thank everyone for your support once again. It has been unreal," said Mboko.

"My first time playing in Montreal has been an unreal experience and I couldn't be more grateful."

Canadian teenager Mboko earned the biggest victory of her career, defeating top seed Coco Gauff on Saturday. Despite her disappointment, Gauff hugged her at the net.

Mboko started the year ranked 333rd in the world, and is set to move into the top 50 when the rankings are updated next week.

Mboko will next face Elena Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, on August 7th.

Rybakina earlier qualified to play the semi-final as Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine was forced to retire from their quarter-final match due to a wrist injury.

It is pertinent to mention that Rybakina will meet Mboko for the second time, and the ninth-seeded Kazakh won earlier, when the pair faced off in the Washington Open last month.