Son Heung-min set to join LAFC from Tottenham in MLS record deal: reports

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-Min applauds fans after being substituted in his last game for Tottenham Hotspur at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul on August 3, 2025. — Reuters

Son Heung-min is set to join LAFC in a record Major League Soccer (MLS) deal, after announcing that he will exit Tottenham Hotspur this summer, international media reported on Tuesday.

According to multiple reports, LAFC have agreed to pay a transfer fee of around $26 million for Son, which would break the MLS record of $22 million, which Atlanta United FC paid last winter to secure the signature of Emmanuel Latte Lath.

Son, 33, confirmed his departure from Premier League club over the weekend, concluding a 10-year tenure at Tottenham; however, he did not disclose his next destination.

Son played his final game for Spurs on Sunday in front of 64,773 fans at Seoul World Cup Stadium. Tottenham were held to a 1-1 draw by Newcastle United in a preseason friendly.

Son was substituted in the 65th minute, and the captain of the South Korean football team was given a guard of honour from the players of both teams.

"It was a perfect moment. Sharing these beautiful moments are something that I will never forget and I will always appreciate it -- from the fans, the players and the gaffer,” he told Spurs' website.

“He understood my situation and was always on my side. He always listened to me and asked what I wanted to do. I have a huge respect and am very grateful."

Son played 454 matches for Spurs, scoring 173 goals. He also won the Premier League Golden Boot in the 2021-22 season.

Son Heung-min, who joined Tottenham in August 2015, lifted his first trophy with Spurs when they beat Manchester United in the final of the Europa League.

Son is also the seventh player ever to reach 450 appearances for Spurs. He has previously represented Bundesliga clubs Hamburger SV and Bayer Leverkusen.