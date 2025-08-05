Former captain casts doubt over Pakistan’s chances against India in Asia Cup

Rohit Sharma of India shake hands with Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between Pakistan and India at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 23, 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. - AFP

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has voiced concerns over Pakistan's ability to challenge India in their much-anticipated Asia Cup 2025 clash on September 14, pointing to recent inconsistent performances and a lack of clarity in team strategy.

In an interview with an Indian news agency, Latif reflected on Pakistan’s recent defeats against Bangladesh and West Indies—teams they were expected to beat—highlighting the daunting task of facing a strong Indian lineup.

“Facing India on September 14 will be a major challenge for Pakistan. I just hope the Asia Cup proceeds smoothly without any issues,” said Latif, stressing the need for stability in the tournament and the team.

The former wicketkeeper batter also offered a candid assessment of the team's current struggles.

“Our cricket is inconsistent… we lost to Bangladesh and the West Indies in matches we should have never lost,” he said. “Our captain may be good, but juggling all three formats isn’t easy. We have the talent, but we’re not making the right decisions yet.”

Pakistan’s preparations for the Asia Cup have been under scrutiny following a surprise 2-1 T20I series loss to Bangladesh. However, the men in green regained some momentum by securing a 2-1 series win against the West Indies.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) recently unveiled the full schedule for the Men’s Asia Cup 2025, set to be hosted in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The tournament, played in the T20 format, will serve as a vital preparatory event for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka next February.

Eight teams will participate in the tournament, divided into two groups. Group A features arch-rivals Pakistan and India, along with UAE and Oman. Group B includes Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Hong Kong.

The tournament will kick off on September 9 with a curtain-raiser between Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

Pakistan will open their campaign against Oman on September 12 before locking horns with India on September 14. Their final group-stage fixture is against hosts UAE on September 17.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super Four stage, with a potential second clash between Pakistan and India scheduled for September 21.

The top two sides from the Super Four will progress to the final, slated to be held on September 28.