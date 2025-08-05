Alexander Zverev beats Alexei Popyrin to reach Canadian Open semi final

Alexander Zverev (GER) hits a ball to Alexei Popyrin (not pictured) during quarterfinals at Sobeys Stadium on Aug 4, 2025. — Reuters

TORONTO: Alexander Zverev staged an impressive comeback to defeat defending champion Alexei Popyrin 6-7(8), 6-4, 6-3 and secure a spot in the semi-finals of the Canadian Open at Center Court on Monday.

Zverev, who missed two set points in the opening set, remained composed and rebounded strongly to claim the next two sets.

The German took early 3-0 leads in both the second and third sets, maintaining control to close out the match in two hours and 42 minutes.

With this victory, Zverev extended his unbeaten head-to-head record against Popyrin to 4-0 and advanced to his 75th career semi-final on the ATP Tour.

This achievement places him alongside Novak Djokovic as the only active men’s players to have reached the milestone, underlining his consistency at the top level.

Reflecting on his performance, Zverev admitted the first set was tough but credited his tactical adjustments.

“I had to tell myself, even though I lost the first set, we were both playing quite well,” Zverev said.

“I needed to find the right return position because he’s a very big server, and when he gets into a rhythm, it’s very difficult to play against him.”

Zverev added that the key to his victory was preventing Popyrin from finding his rhythm.

“I managed to do that in the second and third sets. Honestly, I can’t complain about much. I played one loose game on my serve in the second set, but apart from that, it was pretty good,” he concluded.

The world number four will now face Russia’s Karen Khachanov on August 7 in the semi-final. Khachanov earlier booked his spot by defeating American Alex Michelsen 6-4, 7-6(3).