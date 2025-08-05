Bangladesh name preliminary squad for Asia Cup 2025

Bangladesh pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib ccelebrates after taking with teammates during the second T20I against Pakistan in Mirpur on July 22, 2025. - AFP

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced a 25-member preliminary squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 and the three-match T20I series against the Netherlands, scheduled later this month.

In a notable inclusion, out-of-favor wicketkeeper-batter Nurul Hasan has been recalled to the squad, while all-rounder Mosaddek Hossain continues to be overlooked despite consistent performances in domestic cricket.

Mosaddek has also not been considered for the Bangladesh A team’s upcoming tour.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz has retained his spot in the preliminary squad for the Asia Cup, despite struggling for form in recent T20I outings against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Nurul, along with Mahidul Islam, Saif Hassan, Hasan Mahmud, and Naim Sheikh, will miss most of the preparation camp as they are set to travel to Darwin, Australia, for the Top End T20 Series 2025.

The group will depart on August 9 and will also participate in a four-day match against South Australia following the tournament. This marks Bangladesh’s second appearance in the Top End T20 Series, following their debut in 2024.

"The available players will report for a fitness camp at SBNCS, Mirpur on 6 August. The skill practice will begin at the SBNCS from 15 August before the camp moves to Sylhet on 20 August," BCB said in a statement.

The Netherlands squad is expected to arrive on August 26. The three T20Is will be played in Sylhet on August 30, September 1, and September 3, with the Dutch team departing on September 4.

Preliminary Squad for Asia Cup 2025 and Netherlands Series:

Litton Das (Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Soumya Sarkar, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shamim Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nahid Rana, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Saif Hassan.