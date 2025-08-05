De’Aaron Fox signs contract extension with Spurs till 2030

An undated picture of De’Aaron Fox. — Reuters

SAN ANTONIO: De’Aaron Fox has agreed to a four-year, USD 229 million maximum contract extension with the San Antonio Spurs, international media reported on Monday.

The deal reportedly includes no player option, ensuring Fox remains under contract through the 2029-30 NBA season.

Fox, who was acquired from the Sacramento Kings in a trade deadline move last February, had long expressed interest in joining San Antonio, a state with no income tax and a franchise rich in championship pedigree.

“Just being able to be part of an organisation like this, you feel it. You feel it in the environment. You feel it in the fans,” Fox said while expressing excitement about his long-term commitment.

The 26-year-old guard averaged 23.5 points, 6.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds across 62 games combined with the Spurs and Kings last season.

Despite battling tendon damage for months, Fox played through the pain before undergoing season-ending finger surgery in March, joking:

“What’ll be different going forward is fans will see me play with 10 fingers.”

Fox now headlines a young and ambitious Spurs core, featuring back-to-back Rookies of the Year Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle, along with this year’s number two overall draft pick, Dylan Harper.

The Spurs expect their new backcourt trio of Fox, Harper and Castle to lead the team back into championship contention.

A one-time All-Star and All-NBA selection, Fox joins elite company as one of only two players, alongside Luka Doncic, to average 20-plus points, five-plus assists and one-plus steals in each of the past six seasons, underscoring his consistency and franchise value.