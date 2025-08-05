Tim David fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Tim David of Australia celebrates taking the catch to dismiss Brandon King of West Indies during the fifth Twenty20 (T20) international cricket match between West Indies and Australia at Warner Park Sporting Complex in Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, on July 28, 2025. - AFP

Australia batter Tim David has been fined 10 percent of his match fee for a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct during the fifth T20I against the West Indies in St. Kitts on July 28.

David was found guilty of violating Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which pertains to "showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during an International Match."

The incident occurred in the fifth over of Australia’s innings when West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph delivered a ball down the leg side that was not called a wide.

The 29-year-old expressed dissent by stretching his arms out in protest and walking towards the umpire with his arms still extended.

As a result, one demerit point has been added to David’s disciplinary record. This marks his first offence in a 24-month period.

David admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Reon King of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, thus avoiding the need for a formal hearing.

The charge was laid by on-field umpires Zahid Bassarath and Leslie Reifer, third umpire Deighton Buttler, and fourth umpire Gregory Brathwaite.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand and a maximum penalty of 50 percent of a player’s match fee, along with one or two demerit points.

Despite the incident, David contributed 30 runs in the match, helping Australia secure a narrow three-wicket win and complete a 5-0 series sweep over the West Indies.