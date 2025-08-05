Pakistan skip Asian, World Wrestling championships: here’s why

The wrestlers mostly trained on their own in their respective cities as there was no government-funded centralised camp — AFP

LAHORE: The Secretary of the Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF), Inam Butt on Tuesday revealed that financial constraints and the absence of training camps were the primary reasons behind Pakistan's non-participation in the upcoming World Wrestling Championship.

Speaking to the media, Butt expressed disappointment over the situation but assured that efforts are underway to ensure participation in future events.

“We will make every effort to avoid such problems next time. The availability of funds will be guaranteed, and we aim to ensure Pakistan does not miss next year’s Asian Wrestling Championship,” he said.

Butt disclosed that Pakistani wrestlers could not participate in this year’s Asian Wrestling Championship due to the lack of funds and training facilities.

“Our wrestlers missed the Asian Championship because we couldn’t provide them with camps and travel expenses,” he noted.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan also skipped the Asian Wrestling Championship held in March. Participation in the Asian event is mandatory for qualifying in the World Wrestling Championship.

This year’s World Wrestling Championship is scheduled to take place from September 13 to 21 in Croatia.

For the unversed, earlier last month, renowned Pakistani wrestler and Commonwealth Games gold medalist Inam Butt was elected as the new Secretary of the PWF.

The election held for the upcoming term also saw Arshad Sattar elected as President with Abdul Mubeen Chaudhry appointed chairman and Muhammad Riaz as Treasurer.

The announcement of the newly elected office-bearers was made during a general meeting of the PWF, where all candidates were elected unopposed and with unanimous consensus.

The meeting was attended by officials from the Pakistan Sports Board’s Election Commission and other federation representatives.

The 36-year-old is no stranger to success at this level. He previously clinched gold medals in the Beach Wrestling World Series in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021. With a proven track record, expectations are high for another standout performance this year.

Butt boasts an impressive wrestling career, having secured eight gold, three silver and one bronze medal in various championships, including the Commonwealth Games, World Beach Championships, World Beach Games, Asian Beach Games and South Asian Games.