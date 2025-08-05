Usama Mir slams PCB's 'double standards' over NOCs

Usama Mir attends a practice session on the eve of their 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match against Afghanistan at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 22, 2023. - ICC

Pakistan's leg-spinner Usama Mir has strongly criticised "double standards" by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding the issuance of No-Objection Certificates (NOCs), following the announcement of a new long-term deal with Worcestershire County Cricket Club.

On Monday, Worcestershire confirmed the signing of a three-year contract with the Pakistan international. Under the terms, Mir will represent Worcestershire Rapids as an overseas player during the 2026 season, before qualifying as a local player for the following two editions.

The county described the move as part of their "long-term strategic planning."

This upcoming stint will be Mir’s second with the club, having previously played for Worcestershire in the 2023 season, where he led the squad in both batting and bowling averages.

However, a return in 2024 was hindered due to paperwork issues, resulting in his replacement by West Indies’ leg-spinner Hayden Walsh.

Speaking on a local sports platform, Mir expressed deep disappointment over the PCB’s handling of his NOC application, particularly referencing a situation in which he claims another player was granted more leniency.

"The disappointment was truly immense because, as they say, I witnessed clear double standards there. I was told I couldn't take three NOCs, specifically regarding the third one, while at the same time, another player was granted three NOCs," Mir said.

He added that the contract he signed included a provision for a "special NOC" if no domestic or international cricket was scheduled.

"And when the contract was signed, it clearly stated that there would be a 'special NOC' in case there was no ongoing cricket," he revealed.

The right-arm spinner expressed his frustration over the lack of clarity and fairness in the handling of No-Objection Certificates (NOCs), especially during a period when he was not part of the national team setup.

"At that time, I was also dropped from the team. There was no cricket happening—no domestic matches, nothing at all—yet my NOC was withheld. And when I asked an authorised official how that player was granted three NOCs, their response was: 'The chairman was different back then.' That was genuinely the answer I was given," he said.

He further questioned the reasoning provided by the officials and pointed out the inconsistency with the leadership transition at the PCB.

"I was completely confused—if the chairman was different, does that mean the contract I signed also changed? Because when I signed the contract, Zaka Ashraf was still in charge, and Mohsin Naqvi came in later. So what kind of justification is this?" he questioned.

Reflecting on the entire episode, he shared how deeply disappointed he felt, emphasising how the situation had impacted him professionally.

"But honestly, all of this was a huge disappointment for me, and believe me, I was quite upset about it. Because a cricketer's job is to play cricket, and I was stopped from doing that," he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Mir missed the 2024 T20 Blast after the PCB refused to issue him an NOC. The legspinner had been signed by Worcestershire Rapids and was expected to be available for the full tournament after being excluded from Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad.

Despite this, his NOC application was denied. Mir had signed a three-year central contract with the PCB following extended negotiations in 2023.

Under the agreement, centrally contracted players were permitted to play in two T20 franchise leagues per season in addition to the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The PCB cited this clause as the reason for denying Mir’s request, stating he had already participated in the Hundred in August 2023 and the Big Bash League (BBL) during the 2023-24 season.

Although Mir hadn’t signed his central contract when he played in the Hundred, the agreement was retroactively enforced from July 1, 2023.

Mir’s BBL stint was also cut short after just five matches, as he was recalled to the national side for a five-match T20I series in New Zealand. The PCB reiterated that “all NOCs are subject to national duty.”