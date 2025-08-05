Carpenter’s clutch homer powers Tigers edge past Twins in MLB clash

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Kerry Carpenter celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the sixth inning at Comerica Park on Jul 29, 2025. — Reuters

DETROIT: Kerry Carpenter hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the sixth inning to lead the Detroit Tigers to a 6-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins in the opener of a three-game MLB series at Comerica Park on Monday.

Wenceel Perez and Dillon Dingler also homered for the Tigers, who improved to 57-54 on the season. Casey Mize earned the win, allowing three solo homers but just one other hit over six innings without issuing a walk.

Kyle Finnegan recorded his 22nd save and his second since joining Detroit last week by pitching a scoreless ninth with two strikeouts.

The Twins struck early with a 420-foot blast by Ryan Jeffers in the first inning. Trevor Larnach and Matt Wallner added solo shots off Mize in the fifth and sixth innings, respectively.

Making his first career MLB start, Twins right-hander Travis Adams struck out seven and allowed two runs over five strong innings.

He held Detroit to just one hit through four innings before surrendering a two-run homer to Perez in the fifth, tying the game at 2-2.

After Wallner briefly restored Minnesota’s lead with his sixth-inning blast, the Tigers responded in the bottom half. Singles by Javier Báez and Colt Keith set up a fielder’s choice RBI for Gleyber Torres, followed by Carpenter’s 437-foot shot to right.

Dingler added insurance with a solo homer in the seventh, and despite a shaky frame from reliever Brant Hunter, the Tigers held firm.

The series continues Tuesday night, with Detroit’s Chris Paddack set to face Minnesota’s Zebby Matthews. Paddack, traded to the Tigers on July 28, has started two Tigers-Twins games this season, losing both as a member of the Twins.