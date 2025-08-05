Jack Suwinski leads Pirates to thrilling walk off victory against Giants

An undated picture of Jack Suwinski. — Reuters

PITTSBURGH: Jack Suwinski hit a two-run homer and later scored the game-winning run in the ninth inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates edged the San Francisco Giants 5-4 in a dramatic walk-off victory in MLB clash at PNC Park on Monday.

Suwinski sparked the comeback in the seventh inning, blasting a two-run home run off reliever Carson Seymour to cut the deficit to 4-3. Then, in the ninth, after Andrew McCutchen drew a walk, Suwinski was hit by a pitch to reach base.

Joey Bart tied the game with an RBI single and moments later, Suwinski raced home from third on a grounder up the first-base line by Isiah Kiner-Falefa, sliding under the tag of catcher Patrick Bailey to seal the win.

The Pirates have now defeated the Giants four times in the past week and have won seven of their last nine games.

For San Francisco, Jung Hoo Lee’s two-run triple in the fifth and a three-hit performance from Heliot Ramos had given the visitors a 4-1 advantage.

Veteran pitcher Justin Verlander started for the Giants, allowing just one unearned run over five innings while striking out four on 100 pitches.

On the Pittsburgh side, Johan Oviedo returned to the mound for the first time since Tommy John surgery but lasted only one inning, surrendering two runs.

The Pirates’ bullpen delivered a strong performance, with four relievers combining for eight innings of two-run ball. Dauri Moreta picked up the win.

In roster moves, the Pirates designated Genesis Cabrera for assignment to activate Oviedo, while the Giants reinstated Jerar Encarnacion and optioned Luis Matos.

The series continues Tuesday night when Giants ace Logan Webb faces Pirates rookie Mike Burrows.