Pakistan hockey players frustrated over unpaid international allowances

LAHORE: The Pakistan national hockey team players on Tuesday voiced their frustration over receiving only domestic daily allowances, saying they are still waiting for international allowances that are essential for managing household expenses.

According to sources, the players have not yet received their international daily allowances, nor have they been given a clear timeline for payment.

This delay has caused growing discontent within the squad, as more than six weeks have passed since the conclusion of the FIH Nations Cup without any disbursement of the dues.

“It’s difficult to run a household on just domestic allowances. Participating in events is important, and we are fully committed, but we also have families to take care of,” players expressed.

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) president Tariq Bugti addressed the issue, confirming that domestic allowances have been cleared.

However, he admitted the federation is facing severe financial constraints.

“We informed the players before the Nations Cup that we were spending our savings to send the team. It’s a difficult time; currently, we don’t have funds,” Bugti said.

He clarified that players have received their domestic daily allowance of PKR 3,000 per day, while the international daily allowance, set at PKR 30,000 per day, will be paid once sufficient funds become available.

For the unversed, PHF president Tariq Bugti on Monday revealed that the federation has requested an extension in the deadline set by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) to confirm its national team’s participation in the Pro League.

The apex hockey federation, last month, formally invited the Pakistan men’s team to participate in the Pro League following New Zealand’s withdrawal from the tournament despite winning the Nations Cup.

Meanwhile, the PHF was given a deadline of August 12 to inform the apex federation of their decision to accept or deny the invitation.