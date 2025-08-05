Pakistan ODI squad arrives in West Indies ahead of three match series

Pakistan cricketers arrive at Trinidad and Tobago airport for the three-match ODI series against West Indies. — Screengrab

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO: Pakistan’s ODI squad on Tuesday reached the West Indies from Florida ahead of their three-match series against the hosts.

The players will take a day off before resuming practice on Wednesday. According to team management, the training session will begin at 5 PM local time at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

The series between Pakistan and the West Indies is set to commence on August 8, with all three matches scheduled at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. The remaining fixtures will be played on August 10 and August 12.

The Green Shirts sealed the T20I series against West Indies by securing an enthralling 13-run victory in the third and final fixture.

Batting first, the visitors accumulated a formidable total of 189/4 in their 20 overs, courtesy of openers Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub.

Farhan top-scored for Pakistan with a 53-ball 74, while Ayub made 66 from 49 deliveries. The duo also shared a 138-run opening partnership.

In response, the hosts could amass 176/6 despite half-centuries from Alick Athanaze and Sherfane Rutherford.

For Pakistan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Ayub and Sufiyan Muqeem picked up one wicket apiece.

Pakistan ODI Squad:

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Salman Ali Agha (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sufyan Muqeem.

Series schedule: