England captain Ben Stokes calls India Test series result 'fair' at 2-2

England captain Ben Stokes (left) and India captain Shubman Gill pose with the trophy after the fifth Test at The Oval on August 4, 2025. — X/@Sportskeeda

LONDON: England captain Ben Stokes on Monday described the recently concluded Test series against India as one of the most compelling contests he has ever been part of, despite his disappointment at not securing a series win.

Speaking at to post-match conference, Stokes said the drawn result was fair, though it left England frustrated after coming agonisingly close in the final game.

"The series as a whole, even before this game, was just incredible, four games going to five days, and this one again. It’s been toe-to-toe for 25 days, with two very good teams leaving nothing behind.

"From a cricket fan’s point of view, 2-2 is probably fair. Obviously, we’re disappointed not to have secured the win," Stokes said.

Stokes stressed the importance of this series for the future of Test cricket.

"As a massive advocate of this format, this series can hopefully silence the narrative that Test cricket is dying. From that perspective, it’s been fantastic to be part of," he said.

Stokes defended Brook’s aggressive approach despite criticism of his dismissal.

"Some of the shots he played were unbelievable. People were applauding him when he got to his 100 in the way he did, so I’m not going to criticize him for playing the same way," he said.

The England skipper also praised Chris Woakes for batting at number 11 despite a shoulder injury and commended players from both sides for their courage and commitment.

"We’ve had guys pushing their limits, Rishabh Pant batting with a broken foot, Shoaib Bashir bowling with a broken finger, and Chris going out there today after a dislocated shoulder. That just shows the effort both teams have put in," Stokes said.

He reserved special praise for Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj, calling him a relentless competitor.

"I’ve always admired Siraj. He keeps coming at you, always in the fight. That’s the kind of character you want in the game," Stokes added.

Comparing the series to the 2023 Ashes, Stokes called it one of the most thrilling of his career.

"It’s been full of ups and downs. India had control, then we did, and it kept swinging back and forth. To be part of such a series is special. For the game, it’s huge. This series has been great for promoting Test cricket," he concluded.