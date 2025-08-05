Vaughan reveals his pick to succeed Ben Stokes as England Test captain

Undated picture of former England captain Michael Vaughan. — AFP

LONDON: Former England captain Michael Vaughan on Monday endorsed Harry Brook as the ideal candidate to succeed Ben Stokes as England’s next Test skipper, citing his natural leadership qualities and on-field presence.

Speaking on the YouTube podcast, Vaughan called Brook a 'born leader' and pointed to his temperament and authority on the field.

While acknowledging the credentials of current vice-captain Ollie Pope, Vaughan suggested that leadership at the highest level requires more than just tactical awareness.

“Harry Brook, to me, looks a leader. He looks a born leader,” Vaughan said, highlighting Brook’s counterattacking 111 off 98 balls in the fifth Test against India as an example of his ability to thrive under pressure.

He believed the Yorkshire batter commands respect within the dressing room and has the presence needed to guide the team into a new era.

Vaughan drew a distinction between the roles of vice-captain and captain, recalling his experience with Marcus Trescothick during his own tenure as England skipper.

“Sometimes vice-captains aren’t brilliant captains. Marcus Trescothick was a magnificent vice-captain for me but you wouldn’t want to give him the captaincy,” Vaughan explained.

Vaughan suggested that Pope, while an excellent deputy and sharp cricketing mind, may not possess the leadership spark required for the top job.

“I look at someone like Ollie Pope, who looks a fantastic vice-captain. He is a brilliant person to have next to the captain to come up with ideas. But I just want the best captain who is the best leader leading the England side.

"I don’t think a good vice-captain will necessarily be a good captain,” Vaughan concluded.