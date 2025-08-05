Former cricketer slams Gautam Gambhir’s approach, criticises over resting policy

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir oversees the team's practice session ahead of their clash against Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to be held in Dubai on February 22, 2025. — ICC

LONDON: Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar on Monday strongly criticised the concept of workload management, questioning the frequent resting of key players such as Jasprit Bumrah.

Speaking to Indian media after the conclusion of the fifth Test between India and England, Gavaskar took a dig at the team’s approach under newly appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir, suggesting that the practice is becoming detrimental to the team’s performance.

Gavaskar argued that the term workload is more psychological than physical and called for its removal from Indian cricket’s vocabulary.

“There’s always the saying that bowlers win you matches, but the fact of the matter is that you’ve also got to score runs. India didn’t score enough, which is why they lost those two matches.

"Siraj bowled his heart out for five Tests straight, delivering six to eight-over spells whenever the captain needed him. This debunks the whole workload theory. I hope the word ‘workload’ goes out of the Indian cricket dictionary. It’s only a mental thing, not a physical one,” he said.

Gavaskar compared players to soldiers serving on the border, emphasising commitment to the national team.

“If you give in to this workload talk, you’ll never have your best players on the field. When you play for your country, you have to forget the aches and pains. Do soldiers complain about the cold? They give their lives for the nation.

"You should give your best for the country without worrying about minor injuries,” he remarked.

Gavaskar also highlighted the resilience of wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who batted with a fractured foot during the fourth Test and scored a crucial half-century.

“What did Rishabh Pant show you? He came out to bat with a fracture. That’s the spirit you want to see. It’s an honor to represent India among 140 crore people. Don’t take it lightly,” Gavaskar added.

Gavaskar clarified that Bumrah’s absence should not be entirely attributed to workload management, noting that the pacer has struggled with serious injuries.

“There’s a difference between workload and injury. Bumrah’s case was injury-related, not workload. He has had a serious injury, and when he did play, he picked up two five-wicket hauls in the series. You can’t forget what a world-class bowler he is,” he concluded.