Is PCB considering Babar Azam's return to Pakistan’s T20I squad ahead of Asia Cup?

Former captain Babar Azam is being linked with a potential return to Pakistan’s T20I squad ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, as speculation grows following an injury setback to opener Fakhar Zaman.
Rumours began circulating on social media after Fakhar sustained a hamstring injury during the T20I series against the West Indies. The left-handed opener has been ruled out of both the T20I and ODI legs of the Caribbean tour.
With the tri-nation series fast approaching, Fakhar’s recovery timeline remains unclear, raising questions about Pakistan’s top-order options heading into the Asia Cup.
Following the injury, the PCB directed Fakhar to report to the National Cricket Academy in Lahore, where he will undergo rehabilitation under the board’s medical panel.
Fakhar’s availability for the Asia Cup remains uncertain. Sources indicate that while the PCB is monitoring his recovery closely, contingency plans are already under discussion.
Reports on social media suggest that if Fakhar fails to regain full fitness in time, Babar Azam could be recalled to the T20I team.
However, any potential return for Babar is believed to depend on his form in the ongoing ODI series against the West Indies.
If he managed to impress the selectors with his performances, it could open the door for his comeback to the national side ahead of the Asia Cup.
Notably, Babar recently met with PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi alongside Mohammad Rizwan and Naseem Shah during the sideline of the second T20I against West Indies.
The final squad for the Asia Cup is expected to be announced second week of August.
The Asia Cup 2025 will begin with a Group B fixture between Afghanistan and Hong Kong on September 9.
A total of eight teams, divided into two groups, will vie for the prestigious title. Fierce rivals Pakistan and India are placed in Group A, alongside UAE and Oman, while Group B features Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Hong Kong.
Pakistan will open their campaign against Oman on September 12, followed by the blockbuster match against India on September 14. Their final group-stage game is scheduled for September 17 against the UAE.
Complete schedule of ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025
Super Four Stage:
September 28: Final
