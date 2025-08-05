Is PCB considering Babar Azam's return to Pakistan’s T20I squad ahead of Asia Cup?

Babar Azam during second ODI between Pakistan and South Africa in Cape Town on December 19, 2024. — AFP

Former captain Babar Azam is being linked with a potential return to Pakistan’s T20I squad ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, as speculation grows following an injury setback to opener Fakhar Zaman.

Rumours began circulating on social media after Fakhar sustained a hamstring injury during the T20I series against the West Indies. The left-handed opener has been ruled out of both the T20I and ODI legs of the Caribbean tour.

With the tri-nation series fast approaching, Fakhar’s recovery timeline remains unclear, raising questions about Pakistan’s top-order options heading into the Asia Cup.

Following the injury, the PCB directed Fakhar to report to the National Cricket Academy in Lahore, where he will undergo rehabilitation under the board’s medical panel.

Fakhar’s availability for the Asia Cup remains uncertain. Sources indicate that while the PCB is monitoring his recovery closely, contingency plans are already under discussion.

Reports on social media suggest that if Fakhar fails to regain full fitness in time, Babar Azam could be recalled to the T20I team.

However, any potential return for Babar is believed to depend on his form in the ongoing ODI series against the West Indies.

If he managed to impress the selectors with his performances, it could open the door for his comeback to the national side ahead of the Asia Cup.

Notably, Babar recently met with PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi alongside Mohammad Rizwan and Naseem Shah during the sideline of the second T20I against West Indies.



The final squad for the Asia Cup is expected to be announced second week of August.

The Asia Cup 2025 will begin with a Group B fixture between Afghanistan and Hong Kong on September 9.

A total of eight teams, divided into two groups, will vie for the prestigious title. Fierce rivals Pakistan and India are placed in Group A, alongside UAE and Oman, while Group B features Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Hong Kong.

Pakistan will open their campaign against Oman on September 12, followed by the blockbuster match against India on September 14. Their final group-stage game is scheduled for September 17 against the UAE.

Complete schedule of ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025

9 September: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong

10 September: India vs UAE

11 September: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong

12 September: Pakistan vs Oman

13 September: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

14 September: India vs Pakistan

15 September: UAE vs Oman

15 September: Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong

16 September: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

17 September: Pakistan vs UAE

18 September: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan

19 September: India vs Oman

Super Four Stage:

September 20: B1 vs B2

September 21: A1 vs A2

September 23: A2 vs B1

September 24: A1 vs B2

September 25: A2 vs B2

September 26: A1 vs B1

September 28: Final